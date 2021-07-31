Man accused of violent Waikiki robbery in 2019 found guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu jury convicted a man accused of a violent Waikiki robbery on Friday.

Officials said 35-year-old Joshua Pulliam mugged a man in Waikiki in 2019, alongside former death row inmate Isaiah McCoy — who was convicted in May.

Authorities said the two men brutally beat the victim and stole his watch as he stood outside a Kuhio Avenue bar. The victim suffered numerous injuries as a result of the incident.

Pulliam was found guilty of one count of second-degree robbery.

“With this conviction, both Pulliam and his accomplice, Isaiah McCoy, will face justice for their violent acts,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“Because of the seriousness of this crime and the need to deter future criminal conduct, we will be seeking the maximum prison term for Pulliam at sentencing.”

Pulliam faces 10 years behind bars for the crime.

