Hawaii’s Olympic athletes give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off one week ago with many Hawaii athletes turning to social media to give fans an exclusive look into the games.

In surfing’s Olympic debut, Carissa Moore represented Team USA and the entire state of Hawaii by bringing home the gold.

Since standing on the podium, Moore has returned back home but made sure to snap a picture with the historic medal first.

Tri Bourne, a native of Honolulu, was a late addition in Tokyo after getting the call from partner Jake Gibb that Taylor Crabb has tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the games.

Bourne and Gibb currently stand at 2-1 in the preliminary phase of the beach volleyball games.

Showing support for the team is Bourne’s family wearing matching shirts from their home in California.

Haleiwa’s Mahina Maeda, surfing for Team Japan, made it through round three before losing to USA’s Caroline Marks.

“Thank you so much for all the support and kind messages throughout the entire week,” said Maeda in an Instagram post. “This was a really tough loss for me, I wish I could’ve showed more of my surfing.”

Honolulu-born Sakura Kokumai has landed in Tokyo and is now training in the Ibaraki prefecture before moving into the Olympic village.

Women’s kata elimination round is set to begin on August 4.

Haleiwa’s Jordyn Barratt, competing in women’s skateboard park, shared an Instagram post saying “First day of practice.”

Barratt shared a picture of fellow skateboarder and Hawaii boy Heimana Reynolds.

Barratt also added a picture showing Reynolds and the rest of the skateboarding team off to dinner in the village.

Watch Barratt compete in women’s park beginning on August 3 at 2:00 p.m. HST.

Heimana Reynolds posted on his Instagram story showing fans the park Team USA will be competing on.

Tune in to men’s park to watch Reynolds compete on August 4 at 2:00 p.m. HST.

Jesse Smith, a Kailua native and the captain of the USA men’s water polo team, shared an Instagram story as he prepares to take on Hungary tonight at 7:00 p.m. HST.

