Hawaii reports 485 new COVID infections amid ongoing surge in cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid an ongoing surge in COVID cases across the state, Hawaii reported 485 new infections Saturday.

This comes as the state Health Department reported 622 COVID cases on Friday, which officials said is a result of delayed lab reporting and a continued rise in cases.

State and health officials continue to urge vigilance and encourage residents to get vaccinated.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.