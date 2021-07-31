Tributes
Hawaii Island man cited for harvesting nearly 350 undersized opihi

DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.
DLNR cites Hawaii Island man for harvesting 345 undersized opihi.(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:28 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officers issued a citation to a Hawaii Island man Friday after he was found with hundreds of undersized opihi.

Officers with the state DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement said they observed Kyle Kaloi harvesting opihi at Onekahakaha Beach Park at around 11:20 a.m.

As the 27-year-old was leaving the shoreline, DOCARE officers stopped him and inspected his harvest.

Upon further investigation, officers said they found that of the roughly 700 opihi he picked, 345 of them were undersized.

The offense comes with a fine ranging from $100 to $500.

The officers later returned the opihi back to the ocean after they inventoried and measured the shellfish.

Officials ask anyone who sees possible illegal activity or resource violations to report it immediately by calling the 24-hour DOCARE Hotline at 643-DLNR.

