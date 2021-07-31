Tributes
Forecast: Strong trade winds for the weekend

By Ben Gutierrez
Jul. 30, 2021
High pressure far north of the state will strengthen and produce strong trade winds for the weekend. The winds will be the strongest Saturday afternoon into Sunday, and could trigger wind advisories around the typically windy areas amount Maui County and the Big Island. A drier air mass is also moving in from the east, so rainfall will be limited. The combination of the strong winds and dry conditions will increase fire weather concerns over the next few days.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory will be posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters through the weekend due to high seas and the strong trades. The winds will also generate rough and choppy rising surf for east-facing shores. South shores are getting very little swell energy for the next several days, while north and west shores will remain generally flat.

Hawaii News Now - Hawaii Weather - Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins