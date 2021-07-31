Tributes
Firefighters battle raging brush fires on opposite ends of Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island firefighters battle brush fire in Punaluu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:24 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on Hawaii Island are working to put out two brush fires on opposite ends of the island.

Officials said a runaway wildland fire broke out at around 7 a.m. Friday near Punaluu Beach on the southeast coast.

At last check, the fire had burned through roughly 5 acres and is about 80% contained.

Hawaii County fire department said another brush fire sparked at around 10:45 a.m. on Mana Road near Parker Ranch just outside of Waimea.

Officials said multiple units, including volunteers, were dispatched to mitigate the spread of the blaze. Firefighters said they are working to develop containment lines.

The county said the brush fires are being fanned by strong winds and continue to grow.

As fire personnel work to extinguish the brush fires, the county urged motorists in the two areas to drive with caution.

This story will be updated.

