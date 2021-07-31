Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Dressel wins 100m butterfly, sets record

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.

Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.

Milak, winner of the 200-meter butterfly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule. He’ll also compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time to anchor the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women.

He’ll likely dive into the pool with a big deficit since he’s the only man in the field to swim the freestyle leg.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
FILE
Governor calls COVID surge ‘alarming’ after state reports 622 cases, 3 deaths
Federal mandate requiring vaccine or testing impacts more than 20K civilian workers in Hawaii.
President’s tough new vaccination rules impact 20K federal civilian workers in Hawaii
FILE
Hawaii reports 234 new COVID cases; 60% of residents now fully vaccinated
The 45 year-old Puna man was close to deciding to get a shot when the virus hit him and his...
‘This ain’t no joke’: Unvaccinated Puna man urges others to take COVID seriously

Latest News

With the shortage in rental cars, residents have been turning to renting out their cars using...
City cracks down on peer-to-peer car rentals clogging residential neighborhoods
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
A man was killed during construction work at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Man killed during construction work at Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex
Hawaii schools will need to implement specific safety rules for the upcoming school year.
With school starting soon, state says in-person instruction is safe despite surge in cases