Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state reports an ongoing surge in COVID cases, officials have mapped the communities that are seeing the highest case counts over the past 14 days.

According to data from the state Health Department, the zip codes with the highest infections were found on Oahu and Hawaii Island.

On Oahu, high case counts were reported in west, central and windward communities on the island.

Over the past 14 days, the following areas saw over 100 COVID cases:

Waianae - 172 cases

Ewa Beach - 151 cases

Hilo - 130 cases

Kailua-Kona - 130 cases

Kapolei - 128 cases

Kaneohe - 114 cases

Wahiawa - 105 cases

As the state sees a rise in infections, state and health officials urged residents to get vaccinated, especially as most of the new COVID cases are linked to those who are unvaccinated.

The surge in cases also came as Hawaii reported 622 COVID cases on Friday.

“That is an alarming number of cases. The pandemic is not over,” Gov. David Ige said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, please do so.”

According to state Health Director Dr. Libby Char, she said the state is seeing “widespread community transmission.”

