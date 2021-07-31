Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Amid surge in cases, state reports high COVID infections in certain areas of Oahu, Big Island

Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.
Locations in Hawaii with highest COVID cases in the past 14 days.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state reports an ongoing surge in COVID cases, officials have mapped the communities that are seeing the highest case counts over the past 14 days.

According to data from the state Health Department, the zip codes with the highest infections were found on Oahu and Hawaii Island.

On Oahu, high case counts were reported in west, central and windward communities on the island.

Over the past 14 days, the following areas saw over 100 COVID cases:

  • Waianae - 172 cases
  • Ewa Beach - 151 cases
  • Hilo - 130 cases
  • Kailua-Kona - 130 cases
  • Kapolei - 128 cases
  • Kaneohe - 114 cases
  • Wahiawa - 105 cases

As the state sees a rise in infections, state and health officials urged residents to get vaccinated, especially as most of the new COVID cases are linked to those who are unvaccinated.

The surge in cases also came as Hawaii reported 622 COVID cases on Friday.

“That is an alarming number of cases. The pandemic is not over,” Gov. David Ige said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, please do so.”

According to state Health Director Dr. Libby Char, she said the state is seeing “widespread community transmission.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
‘The pandemic is not over’: Ige urges vaccinations and vigilance after state reports 622 cases, 3 deaths
A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
Federal mandate requiring vaccine or testing impacts more than 20K civilian workers in Hawaii.
President’s tough new vaccination rules impact 20K federal civilian workers in Hawaii
FILE
Hawaii reports 234 new COVID cases; 60% of residents now fully vaccinated
With the shortage in rental cars, residents have been turning to renting out their cars using...
City cracks down on peer-to-peer car rentals clogging residential neighborhoods

Latest News

Queen's Medical Center/FILE
In need of relief, Queen’s Health Systems asks FEMA for additional frontline workers
FILE
‘The pandemic is not over’: Ige urges vaccinations and vigilance after state reports 622 cases, 3 deaths
Hawaii maternity doctors see a worrisome surge in pregnant women hospitalized with COVID
Hawaii maternity doctors see a worrisome surge in pregnant women hospitalized with COVID
The state Health Department reported 622 COVID infections on Friday, a startling count that is...
‘The pandemic is not over’: Ige urges vaccinations and vigilance after state reports 622 cases