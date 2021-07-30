Woman sentenced for deadly 2018 hit-and-run on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman found guilty in a deadly 2018 crash on Hawaii Island has been sentenced.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Paulette Paulich was found guilty of second-degree negligent homicide and fleeing the scene.

The crash killed Mark Brown.

His family was present on Wednesday as a judge sentenced Paulich to 10 years for fleeing the scene, and five years for the negligent homicide charge — all to be served concurrently.

Paulich was also ordered to pay over $1,800 in restitution.

“The family of Mark Brown suffered a tremendous loss as a result of the defendant’s actions in this case, and our office extends its deepest sympathies to them,” First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Frye said.

“We hope that this sentencing offers the family closure and some satisfaction that justice was served and that Mark’s memory lives on.”

Police previously said inattention was a contributing factor to the crash.

