United States men’s volleyball falls to Brazil in fourth game of Olympic pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA men’s volleyball fell to top-ranked Brazil Thursday night, moving to 2-2 in Olympic pool play.

The Americans kept it close the whole match, taking it to four sets, but the Brazilians got the win 30-32, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.

Despite the loss, the Americans are still in medal contention, but need to finish pool play with a win over Argentina this Sunday.

On Team USA are a trio of local players, who all had a quiet night at Ariake Arena in Tokyo — Micah Christenson led the trio with two points.

The Americans face Argentina in the final match of pool play Sunday at 2:45 a.m. HST — streaming live on NBCOlympics.com.

