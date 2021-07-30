Two-time Olympic weightlifter from Maui gives back to his community by coaching

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For two-time Olympian and Maui weightlifter Vernon Patao, this week has been nostalgic.

With the Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, it’s bringing back some treasured memories.

“It’s very, very special and brings back a bunch of emotions,” Patao said.

Patao was 22 years old when he went to the Olympics for the first time in 1992. He went a second time in 1996.

Although those are major accomplishments in his life, Patao says giving back to his community is just as rewarding.

“The secret to success is having fun and sticking to basic fundamentals in everything. So, we preach basic fundamentals in life — work hard, perseverance, diligence, integrity,” he said.

Li’a Vanderpool, 17, will be a senior at King Kekaulike. She started weightlifting with HI Performance Athletics when she was in the 8th grade. She said she is grateful to be coached by an Olympian.

“He’s a really good coach. His energy is really great and he’s very upbeat and fun. But he also knows when to buckle down and tell me that I need to fix something. So, I’m really grateful for him. He’s done a lot for me,” said Vanderpool.

Last month, Patao took a team to Nationals in Detroit.

Kaylee Yagi, 13, from Kahului earned a bronze medal.

“It’s cool because you get to represent Maui and Hawaii,” Yagi said.

Trevor Tanaka, 17, won gold last year. He said he hopes to follow in his coach’s example all the way to the Olympics.

“I feel like it would make a lot of people proud, representing Hawaii and the United States in general,” Tanaka said.

But for Patao, it’s not about the glory or the gold. He said it’s all about the journey — and honoring those who taught him.

“As far as their success on the platform, I don’t really focus on that. As long as they’re having fun,” he said. “They know how to work hard, that’s the most important thing. As far as their results, not really important.”

