Hawaii reports 622 new cases, 3 deaths amid continued surge, lab reporting delays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 622 COVID infections on Friday, a startling count that is at least partly blamed on lab reporting delays earlier this week but also represents a continued surge in new coronavirus cases in the islands.

There were also three more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 537.

Of the new cases, 359 were on Oahu, 111 were on Hawaii Island, 74 on Maui and eight on Kauai. In addition, there were 70 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Multiple sources initially confirmed the figure to Hawaii News Now.

The state health director subsequently confirmed the number to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, but a Health Department spokesperson declined to comment to Hawaii News Now on Friday morning.

In a livestream on the Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page, state Health Director Dr. Libby Char said the ongoing surge is alarming. “We are very, very concerned about it at this point,” she said.

“There is no reason that the trend will change without us doing something different.”

She urged unvaccinated people to get the shot, and for people to put on masks and socially distance.

“What we’re seeing right now is widespread community transmission,” she said.

Char added that roughly 25% of Friday’s cases are children.

Meanwhile, sources told HNN that the seven-day average for new cases statewide now stands at 230.6, which is among the highest averages in Hawaii for the entire pandemic.

There have been 2,653 cases reported in the past 14 days. The number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 41,925.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

The lab reporting delays started Wednesday, when 85 cases were reported. Thursday’s figure of 234 included some of the older cases.

The average of the three days ― Wednesday through Friday ― is 314.

While that figure is far lower than the Friday figure, it still represents a continued surge in new COVID infections in Hawaii as the state grapples with the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The vast majority of confirmed cases are unvaccinated people, but Char noted that so-called “breakthrough cases” are increasing ― because the virus is spreading more widely and because more people are vaccinated. New research also finds vaccinated people can carry as much virus as unvaccinated people with the delta variant, a worrisome development.

With other variants, vaccinated people were far less likely to spread the virus.

The new CDC research also found that the delta variant was as infectious as chickenpox.

Some 60% of the state is now fully vaccinated against COVID, while 66.7% have at least one shot.

And Health Department officials stressed that while a vaccinated person can still contract COVID, they are far less likely to develop severe symptoms and require hospitalization.

Here's daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii's vaccination status:

