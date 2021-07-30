Tributes
Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

