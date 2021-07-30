Open House: Desirable town home at Hoakalei and a rare 4BD home at Castle Hill in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, welcome to the highly desirable Town Homes at Ka Makana at Hoakalei. You’ll enjoy coming home to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with new luxury vinyl flooring and new carpet plus fresh paint throughout. The home features stainless steel appliances. Relax & entertain in your fenced in yard. Guest parking is just a few steps from your garage. Doggie lovers will appreciate the dog park, located right next to the guest stalls. This one won’t last long – Check out the open house Saturday & Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

Up next -- A Rarely available 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in the highly desirable Castle Hill neighborhood in Kaneohe. Enjoy the upgraded custom kitchen, which opens to the large living & dining room. Work from home from the perfect Home Office with garden views. Relax in your spacious Master Bedroom suite and a large, finished attic for extra storage. Sit back and unwind in your backyard oasis with ocean views plus covered open area for outdoor dining, entertaining, exercising or just relaxing. Check it out the first open house on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.