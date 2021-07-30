Hawaii’s Tri Bourne, Gibb swept by Qatar in final game of Olympic beach volleyball pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After starting unbeaten in the men’s beach volleyball competition at the Tokyo Olympic games, Oahu’s Tri Bourne and teammate Jake Gibb of Team USA have met their match.

Early Friday morning, Bourne and Gibb were swept 2-0 to Qatar’s pair of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, as the American team fell 21-18 in set one, and 21-17 in the second and final set.

With the victory, Younousse and Tijan locked up the top spot in Pool C, while Bourne and Gibb claimed second place in the group.

Both teams have punched their ticket to the knockout stage that begins on August 1.

Bourne and Gibb’s round of 16 match up has not yet been announced as more matches need to take place to fill out the rest of the bracket.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.