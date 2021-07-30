Native Hawaiian scientists to embark on research voyage to Papahanaumokuakea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dozen Native Hawaiian scientists are headed to Papahanaumokuakea for a research mission to study the effects of climate change on the islands.

The 12 scientists will visit the most eastern islands in the monument — Nihoa, Mokumanamana and Lalo — to conduct two separate scientific studies on sea level rise and intertidal fisheries management.

They are scheduled to leave Saturday, setting sail on the 96-foot triple-masted schooner, Makani Olu.

During their time at Papahanaumokuakea, scientists will collect data to see how extreme storms impact the habitat and recovery of marine life and birds.

Their research will also provide insight on developing sustainable harvesting and adaptive management strategies for opihi and other tidal ecosystems.

“Research in the kupuna islands in Papahanaumokuakea will help us create better management strategies to deal with climate change and sea level rise affecting our communities here in the younger islands,” said OHA board chair, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey.

The 15-day voyage was created in partnership between the University of Hawaii and several groups, including Na Maka Onaona.

