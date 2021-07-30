Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Native Hawaiian scientists to embark on research voyage to Papahanaumokuakea

A dozen Native Hawaiian researchers are headed to Papahanaumokuakea for a 15-day voyage.
A dozen Native Hawaiian researchers are headed to Papahanaumokuakea for a 15-day voyage.(Office of Hawaiian Affairs)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dozen Native Hawaiian scientists are headed to Papahanaumokuakea for a research mission to study the effects of climate change on the islands.

The 12 scientists will visit the most eastern islands in the monument — Nihoa, Mokumanamana and Lalo — to conduct two separate scientific studies on sea level rise and intertidal fisheries management.

They are scheduled to leave Saturday, setting sail on the 96-foot triple-masted schooner, Makani Olu.

During their time at Papahanaumokuakea, scientists will collect data to see how extreme storms impact the habitat and recovery of marine life and birds.

Their research will also provide insight on developing sustainable harvesting and adaptive management strategies for opihi and other tidal ecosystems.

“Research in the kupuna islands in Papahanaumokuakea will help us create better management strategies to deal with climate change and sea level rise affecting our communities here in the younger islands,” said OHA board chair, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey.

The 15-day voyage was created in partnership between the University of Hawaii and several groups, including Na Maka Onaona.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
Tesla vehicle at the center of debate between the owner and the company.
In uphill battle, Hawaii man takes legal action over alleged Tesla defects

Latest News

New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body cam video in Sykap case is key to defense, but experts say officers don’t appear to be at risk
Residents say several vehicles similar to this Jeep were up for rent, clogging their...
City cracking down on peer-to-peer car rentals clogging residential neighborhoods
Vernon Patao coaches his students at HI Performance Athletics in Kahului.
Two-time Olympic weightlifter from Maui gives back to his community by coaching
Paulette Paulich mug shot
Woman sentenced for deadly 2018 hit-and-run on Hawaii Island