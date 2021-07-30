Tributes
Man killed during construction work at Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex

A man was killed during construction work at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was killed Thursday night during construction work at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the University of Hawaii said.

According to a UH spokesperson, it happened during construction of a hospitality suite.

Police sources said around 7:30 p.m., the 30-year-old man was unloading material from a Matson container when the incident occurred.

The victim was a foreign national who worked for a German company, UH officials said.

The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division and UH are currently investigating.

It’s unknown if the incident will result in the delay of the project.

UH Athletics fast-tracked the project back in December 2020 after the abrupt closure of Aloha Stadium — the Rainbow Warriors’ home since 1975.

The project is estimated to cost $8.3 million, with the UH Foundation starting a fundraising campaign in April to offset the cost, along with The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation’s $1.5 million donation.

The Rainbow Warriors were scheduled to christen the new and improved field on Sept. 4 against Portland State.

