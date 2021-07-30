Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III set to meet Danny Chavez in UFC Fight Night this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After just 91 days, Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III is back in the octagon.

This time – “The Fighting Hawaiian” will touch gloves with “The Colombian Warrior” Danny Chavez in a featherweight bout this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In May, the Kamehameha Schools grad suffered a controversial split decision loss to TJ Brown, handing the Pearl City native his second-straight defeat in the UFC since debuting in the promotion in 2020.

Since 2019, Kamaka has competed in MMA as a featherweight, the same division that fellow local boy and former UFC champion Max Holloway primarily competes in.

In all of his pro MMA fights, Kamaka has compiled an 8-4 record, a career that started at Oahu’s Aloha Tower, leading him to Bellator and eventually to the biggest fighting promotion in the world – the UFC.

According to the fight metrics, Kamaka will have a 2-inch reach advantage in the contest, with the 11-4 Chavez holding a 1-inch height advantage.

On Saturday, 26-year-old will be the third fighter this month from the islands to step into the octagon, joining Xtreme Couture training partners Punahele Soriano and Brad Tavares.

The card will be headlined with a middleweight fight between #8 ranked Uriah Hall and #11 Sean Strickland.

UFC Fight Night: Hall v.s. Strickland will air this Saturday on ESPN starting with the prelims at 12:00 pm HST and the main card beginning at 3:00 pm HST.

