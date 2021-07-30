Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III set to meet Danny Chavez in UFC Fight Night this weekend

After just 91 days, Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III is back in the octagon.
After just 91 days, Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III is back in the octagon.(Twitter/@kaiboikamaka)
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After just 91 days, Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III is back in the octagon.

This time – “The Fighting Hawaiian” will touch gloves with “The Colombian Warrior” Danny Chavez in a featherweight bout this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In May, the Kamehameha Schools grad suffered a controversial split decision loss to TJ Brown, handing the Pearl City native his second-straight defeat in the UFC since debuting in the promotion in 2020.

Since 2019, Kamaka has competed in MMA as a featherweight, the same division that fellow local boy and former UFC champion Max Holloway primarily competes in.

In all of his pro MMA fights, Kamaka has compiled an 8-4 record, a career that started at Oahu’s Aloha Tower, leading him to Bellator and eventually to the biggest fighting promotion in the world – the UFC.

According to the fight metrics, Kamaka will have a 2-inch reach advantage in the contest, with the 11-4 Chavez holding a 1-inch height advantage.

On Saturday, 26-year-old will be the third fighter this month from the islands to step into the octagon, joining Xtreme Couture training partners Punahele Soriano and Brad Tavares.

The card will be headlined with a middleweight fight between #8 ranked Uriah Hall and #11 Sean Strickland.

UFC Fight Night: Hall v.s. Strickland will air this Saturday on ESPN starting with the prelims at 12:00 pm HST and the main card beginning at 3:00 pm HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
The plane went down in the steep, mountainous area of Eagle River Valley, Alaska.
Hawaii woman killed in Cessna plane crash near Anchorage, Alaska

Latest News

Kyle Ensing and Torey Defalco of the United States shoulder bump in celebration of their team's...
What to watch Thursday: Team USA men’s volleyball to square off against Brazil
University of Hawaii basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced Thursday that former Australian...
‘Bows hoops adds Australian national team shooting coach Brad Davidson to staff
Rainbow Warriors runningback Hekili Keliiliki has been selected to the Wuerffel Trophy Award...
‘Bows Keliiliki named to Wuerffel Award watch list for second-straight year
Calvin Turner Jr.
UH Football standout Calvin Turner Jr. joins Paul Hornung Award watchlist