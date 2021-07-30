Hawaiian Hawk undergoes surgery after being shot on the Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center said a Hawaiian hawk, also known as an io, had to undergo surgery after it was shot on the Big Island.

Doctors with the wildlife center operated on the hawk in order to remove a pellet from an air gun.

The center said doctors spotted the pellet after taking an x-ay of the bird earlier this week.

The Hawaiian hawk is the state’s only endemic raptor. It was once listed as endangered, but populations are on the rebound.

Experts said they won’t know the extent of the damage caused by the pellet until the hawk recovers.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.