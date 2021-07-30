Tributes
Forecast: Gusty, mostly dry weekend may be in store

Already-breezy easterly winds are expected to increase by Saturday night.
Already-breezy easterly winds are expected to increase by Saturday night.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trade winds are expected to strengthen over the weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday, as high pressure strengthens to the north of the islands. A relatively dry air mass will also be moving in from the east, which will limit rainfall amounts through the weekend, especially for parched leeward areas affected by drought. The dry conditions and breezy trades will increase fire weather concerns over the next several days.

On the waters, a small craft advisory is posted through the weekend for most coastal waters from Oahu through Maui County to the Big Island due to the strong trades. Surf on east shores will increase a bit as the trades pick up speed. South shore surf will remain below average, with only small background swells, while north and west shores will be generally flat.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

