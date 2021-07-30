Tributes
Fire at townhome in Mapunapuna displaces military family

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said a military family on Oahu has been displaced following a fire at their home on Thursday.

Officials said the fire started at around 4:20 p.m. at a military townhome in Mapunapuna.

HFD said seven units and about 26 personnel responded to the blaze.

Firefighters said smoke was emanating from the front of the structure as crews worked to get the fire under control.

The fire was completely extinguished by 4:55 p.m.

Officials said one room on the first floor was damaged by the blaze, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

HFD said no injuries were reported and no one was in the unit at the time of the fire.

Neighbors had called 911 after being alerted by a smoke detector and smelling smoke.

Officials said the military family of four was displaced but were able to stay with family for the night.

The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

