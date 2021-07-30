Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

City cracking down on peer-to-peer car rentals clogging residential neighborhoods

Residents say several vehicles similar to this Jeep were up for rent, clogging their...
Residents say several vehicles similar to this Jeep were up for rent, clogging their Waialae-Kahala neighborhood.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the shortage in rental cars, residents have been turning to renting out their cars using peer-to-peer sharing on apps like Turo.

But some neighborhoods are seeing a proliferation of vehicles taking up parking on side streets — and the city is cracking down.

A Waialae-Kahala neighborhood got a surprise when a new tenant rented a house last October.

“At first it just seemed odd that they were bringing all these strange cars in, but then when it was like seven or eight to 10 Jeeps, that’s when we started to be like, this is odd,” said a resident, Lela Joseph.

The city’s Permitting and Planning Department says a car rental business is allowed in residential areas as a “household occupation” — but no more than two vehicles are allowed. Also, the vehicles must be parked on property and cannot be parked on the street.

The department said it has received six complaints so far and has issued notices of violation to three properties — including the home in Waialae-Kahala, which the city says was advertising 15 vehicles for rent.

Neighbors said those vehicles — mostly Jeeps — were parked on their street, with customers coming day and night to pick them up.

“The breaking point came when their customers were waiting around on our property, asking my husband for help with the Jeeps because the owners weren’t around,” said Joseph, who complained to Turo.

The advocacy group HI Good Neighbor said it’s a situation they’re hearing about more and more.

“With the proliferation of Turo, we find that congestion on our side streets as people try to find parking just keeps getting worse and worse and worse,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam of HI Good Neighbor.

Only two Jeeps were parked in the garage at the home Thursday afternoon, but neighbors contend that several others are being parked elsewhere to avoid violations.

The city said it will respond to complaints.

“It is up to the neighbors, though, to be vigilant, and if there’s something that doesn’t seem quite right, please, do call it in, because I think the city is interested in making sure that it gets investigated,” said Dos Santos-Tam.

Joseph said she and her neighbors don’t have anything against residents who are renting out a car or two during the rental car shortage. But they have issues for those who are cashing in and causing headaches for their neighbors.

“It feels like they’re taking advantage of a system that they shouldn’t be able to,” said Joseph.

To contact the Permitting and Planning Department, call (808) 768-8259.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
Tesla vehicle at the center of debate between the owner and the company.
In uphill battle, Hawaii man takes legal action over alleged Tesla defects

Latest News

New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body cam video in Sykap case is key to defense, but experts say officers don’t appear to be at risk
Vernon Patao coaches his students at HI Performance Athletics in Kahului.
Two-time Olympic weightlifter from Maui gives back to his community by coaching
A dozen Native Hawaiian researchers are headed to Papahanaumokuakea for a 15-day voyage.
Native Hawaiian scientists to embark on research voyage to Papahanaumokuakea
Paulette Paulich mug shot
Woman sentenced for deadly 2018 hit-and-run on Hawaii Island