Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
FILE
Hawaii reports 234 new COVID cases; 60% of residents now fully vaccinated
The 45 year-old Puna man was close to deciding to get a shot when the virus hit him and his...
‘This ain’t no joke’: Unvaccinated Puna man urges others to take COVID seriously
Jill Biden at Waipahu High Sunday.
Jill Biden undergoes procedure after object was lodged in her foot during Hawaii visit
Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's...
American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics final

Latest News

The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
Someone took video of what appeared to be a developing twister over the skies of Pennsylvania...
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on camera over Pennsylvania
The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth