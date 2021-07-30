Tributes
6 residents test positive for COVID at Hilo nursing facility

The nursing facility said 95% of its residents and 80% of its associates are vaccinated.
The nursing facility said 95% of its residents and 80% of its associates are vaccinated.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-term care home facility on the Big Island reported Wednesday that six of its residents tested positive for COVID.

The Life Care Center of Hilo had conducted facility-wide testing after one of their employees became infected with the virus on July 21.

Facility officials said the infected worker was unvaccinated and is recovering at home. They said the individual will not return to work until CDC guidelines are met.

So far, all other employees have tested negative for COVID.

The nursing facility said 95% of its residents and 80% of its associates are vaccinated.

Life Care Center said it serves more than 200 residents at their facility.

