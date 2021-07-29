What to watch Thursday: Team USA men’s volleyball to square off against Brazil
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Be sure to catch Hawaii’s Olympians on the sixth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
― Men’s Volleyball
Team USA men’s volleyball will be back on the court Thursday to square off against Brazil.
The US team includes three Hawaii Olympians: Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson.
Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 4:05 p.m. Or you can catch a replay on the USA network starting at 6 a.m. Friday.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.