What to watch Thursday: Team USA men’s volleyball to square off against Brazil

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Be sure to catch Hawaii’s Olympians on the sixth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

― Men’s Volleyball

Team USA men’s volleyball will be back on the court Thursday to square off against Brazil.

The US team includes three Hawaii Olympians: Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson.

Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 4:05 p.m. Or you can catch a replay on the USA network starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

