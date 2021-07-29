Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

What to watch Thursday: Team USA men’s volleyball to square off against Brazil

Kyle Ensing and Torey Defalco of the United States shoulder bump in celebration of their team's...
Kyle Ensing and Torey Defalco of the United States shoulder bump in celebration of their team's 3-0 victory over France, at the end of a men's volleyball preliminary round pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Be sure to catch Hawaii’s Olympians on the sixth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men’s Volleyball

Team USA men’s volleyball will be back on the court Thursday to square off against Brazil.

The US team includes three Hawaii Olympians: Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson.

Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 4:05 p.m. Or you can catch a replay on the USA network starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

How to watch the Olympics

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID

Latest News

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at...
Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold medal
University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen announced...
UH’s Jolie Rasmussen is calling it a career, foregoing her final season of eligibility in Manoa
North Shore’s John-John Florence arrived in Honolulu Wednesday, after competing in the first...
Hawaii’s John John Florence posts heartfelt message after returning home from Tokyo Olympics
Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds and Jordyn Barratt are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics to...
Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds, Jordyn Barratt are Tokyo bound for stakeboarding’s Olympic debut