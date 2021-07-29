UH’s Jolie Rasmussen is calling it a career, foregoing her final season of eligibility in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen announced Wednesday that she will forego her final season of eligibility with the ‘Bows.

“I regret to say I will not be participating in the 6th year of eligibility the NCAA has granted us,” Rasmussen said via an Instagram post. “Over the past 5 years I’ve struggled with injury and I am not in a mental space where I feel safe competing.”

The redshirt senior out of Encinitas, California, joined the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2019 where no. 18 put up 56 kills, 17 digs and 13 blocks as the ‘Bows upset No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington during the first week of the season.

“I’d like to start this post by saying thank you,” Rasmussen said. “Thank you to the University of Hawaii, Coach Robyn and my amazing teammates for giving me the opportunity to be a Rainbow Wahine.”

The Oregon transfer played in the ‘Bows first seven games of the 2019 season before missing the next 20 games due to an ankle injury.

Rasmussen returned to the court during UH’s 2019 postseason run that saw the Rainbow Wahine advance to the NCAA Regionals.

“Thank you to all the fans who opened their arms and welcomed me into their ‘Ohana, and lastly thank you to all my trainers and doctors who dedicated their time to helping my recoveries,” Rasmussen said.

The 2019 UH Scholar-Athlete will transition away from college volleyball into the next chapter of her life.

“I will be taking this time to be close to family and hopefully learn to love myself and volleyball in a healthy way again,” Rasmussen said. “Thank you Hawaii. Aloha ‘oe.”

First serve of the 2021 Rainbow Wahine volleyball season will be against Fairfield on August 27 at 7:00 pm in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic from SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

