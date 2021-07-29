Tributes
UH Football standout Calvin Turner Jr. joins Paul Hornung Award watchlist

Calvin Turner Jr.
Calvin Turner Jr.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s breakout star of last season, Calvin Turner Jr. is among 57 preseason candidates to be included in 2021 Paul Hornung Award watch list.

Presented by Texas Roadhouse, the award is given to the most versatile player in major college football.

As a punt returner, Turner Jr. was named to the preseason all-Mountain West first team, despite not playing the position in 2020.

Paul Hornung was an all-around player winning the Heisman Trophy in 1956.

Selected by the Green Bay Packers, Hornung was the first overall draft pick in the 1957 NFL Draft.

Scott Harding was the last Rainbow Warrior to reach the watch list.

The winner, along with their family, will be honored at the Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville next March.

