Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:33 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.

USGS reported the 8.2 earthquake in waters off of Perryville, Alaska at around 8:15 p.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said if there is any impact to Hawaii, the first waves would arrive just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Reports show that there have been at least two aftershocks, a magnitude 6.2 and 5.6 earthquake.

A tsunami watch is the lowest level alert. A watch is issued to alert emergency management officials and the public that a tsunami may impact the area under the alert, though exact impacts are unknown.

Forecasters at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center are working to evaluate the actual threat to land and surrounding areas.

This story will be updated.

