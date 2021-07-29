State Senate committee votes to not recommend governor’s appeals court nominee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Senate Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to not recommend Gov. David Ige’s nominee to fill a position in the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The committee made the decision to not move forward with Daniel Gluck as nominee after four state senators voted against his nomination with three voting in approval.

Prior to the vote, critics had questioned the governor’s nomination of Gluck, who is the executive director of the Hawaii Ethics Commission and was previously president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau.

Some noted that the position should be filled by someone of a diverse background as it has been 30 years since a Native Hawaiian was appointed to the appeals court and 20 years since a Native Hawaiian was appointed to the Supreme Court.

Others also questioned Gluck’s legal experience as he has not brought as many cases to trial compared to other potential nominees put forward by the state Judicial Selection Commission.

The seat up for selection was previously held by Associate Judge Derrick Chan, who retired last year.

The final Senate vote on the judicial appointment is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

