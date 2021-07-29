Kailua’s Jesse Smith and USA Water Polo drop heartbreaker to Italy in game three of pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s water polo team suffered a tough loss to Italy Wednesday night.

With five minutes left in Wednesday’s duel in the pool, the USA men’s water polo team looked to be in control, claiming an 11-9 lead over Italy.

30 seconds later, the momentum shifted.

Kailua’s Jesse Smith picked up a foul that led to a six-on-four power play for Team Italy and the Italians never looked back.

Italy went on a 3-0 run to close out the game, defeating Team USA 12-11, handing the Americans their first loss in pool play. Smith played a little over four minutes in the match, and did not attempt any shots on goal.

With the victory, Italy has punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament, which begins on August 3.

Team USA remains in the top four of the Group A standings with two matches left in pool play as only the top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout round.

USA will take on Hungary tomorrow night at 7:00 pm HST in game four of pool play streaming live on NBCOlympics.com.

