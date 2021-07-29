Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kailua’s Jesse Smith and USA Water Polo drop heartbreaker to Italy in game three of pool play

The United States men’s water polo team suffered a tough loss to Italy Wednesday night.
The United States men’s water polo team suffered a tough loss to Italy Wednesday night.(USA Water Polo)
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s water polo team suffered a tough loss to Italy Wednesday night.

With five minutes left in Wednesday’s duel in the pool, the USA men’s water polo team looked to be in control, claiming an 11-9 lead over Italy.

30 seconds later, the momentum shifted.

Kailua’s Jesse Smith picked up a foul that led to a six-on-four power play for Team Italy and the Italians never looked back.

Italy went on a 3-0 run to close out the game, defeating Team USA 12-11, handing the Americans their first loss in pool play. Smith played a little over four minutes in the match, and did not attempt any shots on goal.

With the victory, Italy has punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament, which begins on August 3.

Team USA remains in the top four of the Group A standings with two matches left in pool play as only the top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout round.

USA will take on Hungary tomorrow night at 7:00 pm HST in game four of pool play streaming live on NBCOlympics.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

Japan Basketball
Hawaii’s Hogland and Team Japan fall to Luka Doncic and Slovenia, 116-81
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Olympic sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal
Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's...
American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics final
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics