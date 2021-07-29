Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league - in 2025
Jill Biden at Waipahu High Sunday.
Jill Biden undergoes procedure after object was lodged in her foot during Hawaii visit
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship