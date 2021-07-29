Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Hogland and Team Japan fall to Luka Doncic and Slovenia, 116-81

Japan Basketball
Japan Basketball(@fiba)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japan men’s basketball team falls to Slovenia in their second preliminary match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

NBA star Luka Doncic led Slovenia with 25 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds securing the 116-81 win over Japan.

Fellow NBA player Rui Hachimura put up 34 points for Team Japan.

‘Iolani graduate Hugh Hogland — listed on the roster as Hugh Watanabe — did not play in Wednesday’s game.

After the loss, team Japan holds a record of 0-2.

Japan’s next match-up is against Team Argentina on July 31 at 6:40 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Olympic sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal
Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's...
American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics final
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation