Hawaii’s Hogland and Team Japan fall to Luka Doncic and Slovenia, 116-81

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japan men’s basketball team falls to Slovenia in their second preliminary match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

NBA star Luka Doncic led Slovenia with 25 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds securing the 116-81 win over Japan.

Fellow NBA player Rui Hachimura put up 34 points for Team Japan.

‘Iolani graduate Hugh Hogland — listed on the roster as Hugh Watanabe — did not play in Wednesday’s game.

After the loss, team Japan holds a record of 0-2.

Japan’s next match-up is against Team Argentina on July 31 at 6:40 p.m. HST.

