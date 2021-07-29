Hawaii’s Hogland and Team Japan fall to Luka Doncic and Slovenia, 116-81
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japan men’s basketball team falls to Slovenia in their second preliminary match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.
NBA star Luka Doncic led Slovenia with 25 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds securing the 116-81 win over Japan.
Fellow NBA player Rui Hachimura put up 34 points for Team Japan.
‘Iolani graduate Hugh Hogland — listed on the roster as Hugh Watanabe — did not play in Wednesday’s game.
After the loss, team Japan holds a record of 0-2.
Japan’s next match-up is against Team Argentina on July 31 at 6:40 p.m. HST.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.