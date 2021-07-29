Tributes
Hawaii woman killed in Cessna plane crash near Anchorage, Alaska

The plane went down in the steep, mountainous area of Eagle River Valley, Alaska.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman died in a plane crash near Anchorage, Alaska on Monday.

She was identified by Alaska officials as 27-year-old McKenna Vierra of Hawaii. She was the passenger in a Cessna being flown by 23-year-old Dakota Bauder.

Vierra was a member of the Hawaiian Airlines team. The company said she worked as a flight attendant since 2016, marking her 4th anniversary with HAL in November last year.

“Whether it was in the cockpit or in the cabin, McKenna’s heart was in the sky. We will remember her beautiful smile, amazing personality and steadfast faith. Our hearts are with Mckenna’s family during this sad and difficult time,” Robin Sparling, vice president of in-flight services at Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.

The pair was reported missing late Monday night when they didn’t return to the airport.

Officials said the wreckage of the plane was found in a steep, mountainous area of Eagle River Valley by a good Samaritan helicopter.

“At this point right now, we know the wreckage came to rest in an area of steep mountainous terrain (and) glacial areas around the accident as well. So right now the wreckage is in a very very precarious area,” Clint Johnson, chief of the Alaska Regional Office of the NTSB said.

The investigation is in its very early stages and a potential cause is unknown at this time.

