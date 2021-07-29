Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closes roads to prevent wildfires in the area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to prevent wildfires, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closed two roads to vehicles on Wednesday.

Officials closed parts of Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road due to dry conditions in the area.

Despite ample rainfall in eastern parts of the island, the park said the two areas only received about half an inch of rain since June.

Rangers said the conditions have led to dry grasses and shrubs along the roadway, which can easily spark and spread fires.

While the roads will be closed to cars, pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to use the roads.

In addition to these measures the park said open fires will be prohibited at Namakanipaio campground, Kipukapuaulu picnic area and Kilauea Military Camp. Only propane or gas cooking stoves will be allowed.

Officials said on average, human-caused wildfires make up 98% of all wildfire occurrences in Hawaii annually with fires happening near roadways and in recreational community areas.

