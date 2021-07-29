Hawaii reports 234 new COVID cases; 60% of residents now fully vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 234 new COVID cases Thursday, a number that reflected delays in lab reporting earlier this week.

Only 85 new cases were reported Wednesday, and the state Health Department said it could take several days for the issues to be resolved.

Meanwhile, there were two additional fatalities reported, bringing the death toll to 534.

Of the cases reported Thursday, 138 were on Oahu, 54 on Hawaii Island, nine on Kauai and 31 on Maui. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 2,264 cases reported in the past 14 days. The number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 41,303.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Also on Thursday, the state said 60% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated. Authorities were hoping to hit the milestone earlier this month.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.