Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 234 new COVID cases; 60% of residents now fully vaccinated

FILE
FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 234 new COVID cases Thursday, a number that reflected delays in lab reporting earlier this week.

Only 85 new cases were reported Wednesday, and the state Health Department said it could take several days for the issues to be resolved.

Meanwhile, there were two additional fatalities reported, bringing the death toll to 534.

Of the cases reported Thursday, 138 were on Oahu, 54 on Hawaii Island, nine on Kauai and 31 on Maui. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 2,264 cases reported in the past 14 days. The number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 41,303.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Also on Thursday, the state said 60% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated. Authorities were hoping to hit the milestone earlier this month.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

The 45 year-old Puna man was close to deciding to get a shot when the virus hit him and his...
‘This ain’t no joke’: Unvaccinated Puna man urges others to take COVID seriously
Frederick Tibayan was on the fence about getting vaccinated against COVID because he was...
Unvaccinated Puna man released from hospital after 49 days and infecting family
Overwhelmed, a Big Island healthcare worker has a public plea: Get vaccinated
Health centers say they are seeing multiple COVID clusters on the Big Island linked to younger...
Health centers on Hawaii Island are seeing an increase in COVID cases linked to younger folks