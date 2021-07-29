Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds and drier conditions heading in for the weekend

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will strengthen late Thursday through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, with the best chances through the overnight and early-morning periods.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is anticipated Friday through the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small through Friday, then trend up over the weekend in response to strengthening trades locally and upstream of the state over the eastern Pacific.

Southerly swell activity will remain rather low for this time of the year with just background swells expected from the south and southeast.

There is also a slight chance for a small westerly pulse from tropical cyclone activity in the far west Pacific which could provide for some small surf along exposed shorelines.

