Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Episode 72: Keep Monkeying Around with Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo Director

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you found yourselves brainstorming about what to do with the kids before they head back to school? Why not take them to the Honolulu Zoo!?

With restrictions loosened and new animals added to the lineup, so much has changed since you’ve probably been there last ... and there’s so much to see!

Linda Santos, the first female director in the zoo’s history, joins us this week on ‘Muthaship’ to give us an update on the zoo’s happenings, the best times to see the animals in action and a rundown of the most popular educational keiki programs.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen combatting rare spinal injury after surfing lesson takes unexpected turn
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 71: The Shojis Serve It Up with Dave & Mary Shoji
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 70: Cooking Real Hawaii with Chef Sheldon Simeon
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the ongoing quest for the truth in Lisa Au’s murder
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
Episode 10: The Well-Being Equalizer