Episode 72: Keep Monkeying Around with Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo Director

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you found yourselves brainstorming about what to do with the kids before they head back to school? Why not take them to the Honolulu Zoo!?

With restrictions loosened and new animals added to the lineup, so much has changed since you’ve probably been there last ... and there’s so much to see!

Linda Santos, the first female director in the zoo’s history, joins us this week on ‘Muthaship’ to give us an update on the zoo’s happenings, the best times to see the animals in action and a rundown of the most popular educational keiki programs.

