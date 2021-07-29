‘Bows Keliiliki named to Wuerffel Award watch list for second-straight year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warriors runningback Hekili Keliiliki has been selected to the Wuerffel Trophy Award watch list for the second consecutive year.

The award is given out annually and is known as college football’s premier award for community service.

The redshirt junior is the fourth ‘Bow named to a preseason award watch list this year for his continued service to communities in Hawaii and his home of Bentonville, Arkansas.

At UH, Keliiliki serves on the school’s student-athlete advisory committee, interns for the Lili’uokalani Trust and volunteers for reading days and campus beautification projects.

The award is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel of the University of Florida.

The semifinalists will be announced on November 2nd and finalists will be announced on November 22nd.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.