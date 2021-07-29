‘Bows hoops adds Australian national team shooting coach Brad Davidson to staff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced Thursday that former Australian national team shooting coach Brad Davisdson is joining the ‘Bows as an assistant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brad and his wonderful family to Hawaiʻi,” Ganot said in a statement. “Brad is someone we’ve known for a long time. He’s widely respected and possesses top-notch leadership qualities and basketball acumen. He truly understands the significance of player development and has been impactful at all of his previous stops.”

Davidson’s coaching career began down under in Australia’s Premier League, becoming the head coach of the West Adelaide Bearcats and Norwood Flames until 2013 before joining the Australian national team as an assistant in 2014.

“I first met Coach Ganot through his recruiting travels in Australia,” Davidson said in a statement. “As our friendship developed, I was always impressed by his commitment to developing the values of a true team, his passion for Hawaiʻi basketball and his appreciation for the support it receives throughout the islands.”

In the states, Davidson recently served as an assistant coach for South Dakota, helping the team achieve a 20-12 record in 2019, the same season the Coyotes handed the ‘Bows an 81-75 loss in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

“I’ve been lucky enough to coach in the (SimpliFi Arena at) Stan Sheriff Center,” Davidson said. “I can’t wait to experience that amazing atmosphere again, but this time as part of the home team!”

The only game confirmed in the upcoming hoops season for the ‘Bows is against Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first game of the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22.

