Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - AstraZeneca said Thursday that it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year, offering a new timetable for the much-delayed application.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker announced the schedule as it released second-quarter financial results, which showed that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries.

The news on the U.S. filing is being closely watched, as the timeframe has slipped.

When AstraZeneca released data from its U.S. trial of the vaccine on March 22, company officials said they expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of April. In April, the company said it expected to submit a U.S. application in the “coming weeks.’'

The U.K., European Union and World Health Organization have already authorized use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca reported first-half revenue of $1.17 billion from deliveries of 319 million doses of the vaccine that were supplied directly by the company. AstraZeneca has pledged to deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis as long as the pandemic lasts.

Despite complaints from the EU about its vaccine supply, the 27-nation bloc received more doses directly from AstraZeneca than any other single entity in the first half of the year. The company shipped 97 million doses to the EU, while Brazil got 65 million and the U.K. 52 million,

AstraZeneca said. Gavi, an alliance that secures vaccines for low-income countries, received 49 million doses, and another 57 million doses went to other countries.

Sub-licensees, including the Serum Institute of India, supplied millions more doses, pushing global deliveries to more than 700 million doses.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University researchers, who licensed the technology to AstraZeneca in an effort to tap into the company’s global manufacturing and distribution capacity. AstraZeneca, in turn, authorizes other companies to produce the shots around the world.

——-

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled following 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
New body camera video was presented in court Wednesday.
New body camera footage presented in court shows moment HPD opened fire on teen
This Hawaii Island hospital is seeing entire households coming in sick with COVID

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Trump supporters raise $5.7 million for Arizona election audit
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to outline ‘next steps’ in American vaccination effort
Kyle Ensing and Torey Defalco of the United States shoulder bump in celebration of their team's...
What to watch Thursday: Team USA men’s volleyball to square off against Brazil
The 45 year-old Puna man was close to deciding to get a shot when the virus hit him and his...
‘This ain’t no joke’: Unvaccinated Puna man urges others to take COVID seriously