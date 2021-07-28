Witness testimony continues in preliminary hearing of 3 HPD officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attorneys resumed questioning of witnesses in the preliminary hearing of three Honolulu police officers facing murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting death of a teen.

More witnesses were called Wednesday including fellow responding police officers. The preliminary hearing could last weeks.

On Tuesday, testimony confirmed a replica firearm and a BB gun was found in the vehicle being driven by 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap who was shot and killed by police.

[Read a previous report: Court testimony confirms BB gun, replica firearm found in car after teen’s fatal shooting]

Anticipated Wednesday is the showcasing of additional surveillance camera footage from the scene.

Hawaii News Now is monitoring the hearing and this story will be updated.

