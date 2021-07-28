Tributes
Witness testimony continues in preliminary hearing of 3 HPD officers

The three officers appeared in court Tuesday as more witnesses took the stand.
The three officers appeared in court Tuesday as more witnesses took the stand.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attorneys resumed questioning of witnesses in the preliminary hearing of three Honolulu police officers facing murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting death of a teen.

More witnesses were called Wednesday including fellow responding police officers. The preliminary hearing could last weeks.

On Tuesday, testimony confirmed a replica firearm and a BB gun was found in the vehicle being driven by 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap who was shot and killed by police.

Anticipated Wednesday is the showcasing of additional surveillance camera footage from the scene.

Hawaii News Now is monitoring the hearing and this story will be updated.

