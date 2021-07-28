What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in basketball, water polo
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday is the fifth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
Be sure to catch Hawaii Olympians participating in these events:
― Men’s Basketball
Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland will be back on the court Wednesday as Team Japan faces off against Slovenia.
Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 6:40 p.m.
― Men’s Water Polo
Be sure to catch men’s water polo live starting at 7 p.m. on USA.
Team USA, featuring Hawaii’s Jesse Smith, will face off against Italy.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.