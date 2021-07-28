Tributes
What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in basketball, water polo

USA Water Polo
USA Water Polo(@usawp)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday is the fifth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Be sure to catch Hawaii Olympians participating in these events:

Men’s Basketball

Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland will be back on the court Wednesday as Team Japan faces off against Slovenia.

Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 6:40 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo

Be sure to catch men’s water polo live starting at 7 p.m. on USA.

Team USA, featuring Hawaii’s Jesse Smith, will face off against Italy.

How to watch the Olympics

