What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in basketball, water polo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday is the fifth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Be sure to catch Hawaii Olympians participating in these events:

― Men’s Basketball

Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland will be back on the court Wednesday as Team Japan faces off against Slovenia.

Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 6:40 p.m.

― Men’s Water Polo

Be sure to catch men’s water polo live starting at 7 p.m. on USA.

Team USA, featuring Hawaii’s Jesse Smith, will face off against Italy.

