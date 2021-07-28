Wahiawa’s Iosefo and USA Rugby finish Olympic run with win over Canada

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s rugby team wrapped up Olympic play Tuesday with a 21-14 win over Canada in the consolation matches.

USA veteran and Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo contributed five points and one try in the win for the Americans.

Fellow teammate Carlin Isles led the team with 10 points and two tries.

The United States men’s rugby team fails to reach the podium in Tokyo.

