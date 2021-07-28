Tributes
Wahiawa’s Iosefo and USA Rugby finish Olympic run with win over Canada

The United States Rugby team continued their hot start on Sunday, downing Ireland, 19-17 in...
The United States Rugby team continued their hot start on Sunday, downing Ireland, 19-17 in their second game of pool play at the Olympics.(USA Rugby)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s rugby team wrapped up Olympic play Tuesday with a 21-14 win over Canada in the consolation matches.

USA veteran and Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo contributed five points and one try in the win for the Americans.

Fellow teammate Carlin Isles led the team with 10 points and two tries.

The United States men’s rugby team fails to reach the podium in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

