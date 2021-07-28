Tributes
TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of "The Forever Purge" Monday night...
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of "The Forever Purge" Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:00 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting inside a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.

Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers. He’s on life support at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone who was at The Crossings mall in Corona Monday night to share information with detectives.

