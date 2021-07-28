In ‘partial count’ due to lab reporting issue, DOH logs 85 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases statewide. However, officials said that number is lower than the actual reality of new cases due to an “electronic lab reporting system interruption.”

The cases left out of today’s count will be added in tomorrow’s total.

There were also three new COVID-related fatalities. Hawaii’s COVID death toll now stands at 532.

Of the new cases Wednesday, 50 were on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii Island, 17 on Maui and three on Kauai. Meanwhile three cases were removed from the out-of-state count.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic to 41,069.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

There have been 2,185 cases reported in the past 14 days, DOH says.

At last check, the state reported 59.9% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

