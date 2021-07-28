Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

In ‘partial count’ due to lab reporting issue, DOH logs 85 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

HNN File
HNN File(File Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases statewide. However, officials said that number is lower than the actual reality of new cases due to an “electronic lab reporting system interruption.”

The cases left out of today’s count will be added in tomorrow’s total.

There were also three new COVID-related fatalities. Hawaii’s COVID death toll now stands at 532.

Of the new cases Wednesday, 50 were on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii Island, 17 on Maui and three on Kauai. Meanwhile three cases were removed from the out-of-state count.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic to 41,069.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

There have been 2,185 cases reported in the past 14 days, DOH says.

At last check, the state reported 59.9% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
I Ola Wailuanui started a petition with hopes of acquiring property in which the former Coco...
Kauai’s shuttered Coco Palms Resort sold at foreclosure auction
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

Ige tells HNN he wants to wait for vaccine to have full FDA approval before mandating it for...
Ige says he’s not ready to institute vaccine mandate for state workers
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be
As of Tuesday, there were 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, three of which were in the ICU.
Delta variant impatcs Maui Memorial Medical Center as more people coming in with COVID-19
After the July Fourth weekend, cases began to soar again, raising worries that restrictions may...
As cases rise, new tensions surface between vaccinated and those who won’t get shot