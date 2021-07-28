Pahoa man arrested, charged in connection with private school burglary

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pahoa man has been arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into a private school in Pahoa.

Hawaii County police said they responded to a report of a break-in around 11 a.m. on Saturday. During the same time, officers were also investigating a suspicious vehicle at a nearby church with power tools and other items in the back.

Police said the tools appeared to have been stolen from the school.

Shortly after, a man identified as 24-year-old Jenson Faustino-Keakaoka Castillas was seen walking along Pahoa Village Road. He told officers he was looking for his vehicle, which matched the description of the one at the church.

Castillas also matched the description of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video breaking into the school.

He was taken in to custody and also found with more than 11 grams of methamphetamine and over 2 grams of marijuana in his possession.

He ultimately was linked to the burglary and charged with several counts of burglary, criminal property damage, trespassing, and drugs and ammunition offenses.

Bail for Castillas has been set at $146,000. Police said because the crime happened under the governor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation period, he could face harsher penalties.

