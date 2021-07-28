In ongoing outreach, mobile testing, vaccine vans rolling out on Kauai

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County officials are rolling out mobile testing and vaccination vans starting this week.

It will help further vaccine outreach for Kauai communities. One van will offer COVID testing while the other will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines to adults 18 and over.

The testing van will be available at several locations around Kauai for walk-ins Wednesday to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locations are as followed:

Wednesdays at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center parking lot;

Thursdays at the Kīlauea Neighborhood Center parking lot;

Fridays at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center parking lot;

Saturdays at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center parking lot; and

Sundays at the Kapa’a Neighborhood Center parking lot.

The mobile vaccine clinic begins July 31. County officials say the van won’t have designated stop, but will instead target gatherings, community functions, and various places where people are gathered.

Mobile vaccine requests can be made by completing a short survey here, or by calling the Kauai District Health Office at 241-3495. Accommodations may not be guaranteed.

For more information on Kauai’s access to COVID vaccines, click here.

