Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles is out of the team competition with an apparent leg injury.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
HNN File
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations soar to their highest levels since January
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
File Image / Hawaii School
Amid surge in cases, Hawaii issues new COVID guidance for public schools

Latest News

For income, artist Samantha Scamen edited photographs for a real estate photographer on Kauai....
For this artist, a personal passion to help Kauai eateries has turned into a business
After the July Fourth weekend, cases began to soar again, raising worries that restrictions may...
As cases rise, new tensions surface between vaccinated and those who won’t get shot
Ige tells HNN he wants to wait for vaccine to have full FDA approval before mandating it for...
Ige says he’s not ready to institute vaccine mandate for state workers
Coco and Green Tea Puffs from Liliha Bakery
Liliha Bakery expands with upcoming location at Pearl Highlands Center