The ‘ohana of Tri Bourne cheers on their Olympian from across the pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Tokyo, Oahu’s Tri Bourne and partner Jake Gibb are going for gold in the sand and back at home, the Bourne ‘ohana is rallying behind their Olympian from all the way across the Pacific.

With just a few days before beach volleyball at the Olympics kicked off in Tokyo, Bourne received the opportunity of a lifetime — the chance to compete at the Olympics.

After fellow local boy and close friend Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID-19, Bourne was given the call to join Gibb to compete as one of two men’s pairs representing Team USA in the sand.

“Tri has gone through a lot of adversity, and what I love most is that he takes each challenge and each situation and says how can this make me better,” Bourne’s mother Katy said.

In April 2017, Bourne was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness, forcing him to sit out of the 2017 season.

Four years later, after stints in the broadcast booth for the AVP world tour and even starting his own podcast, Bourne is now playing in his first games alongside four-time Olympian Gibb.

“The amount of feedback we got from people who’ve had dermatomyositis, they’re inspired,” Bourne’s father Peter said. “It’s pretty emotional.”

After only a few practices together, the American pair is already off to a hot start, defeating Italy’s Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi, and Switzerland’s Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson in their first two matches of pool play.

The 2-0 start has guaranteed Bourne and Gibb a spot in the knockout round with just one game left in pool play against the powerhouse pair of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan from Qatar.

“The guys from Qatar are in this pool and everybody’s expecting them to end up on the podium, so this is going to be a good test for them on Friday,” Peter Bourne said. “They can beat them, I know they can.”

Bourne and Gibb are set to face the Qatar pair on Friday at 3:00 am HST streaming on NBCOlympics.com —Beach volleyball coverage will also begin at the same time on NBCSN.

