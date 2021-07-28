No reservations needed for kamaaina visiting Hanauma Bay under new pilot program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to boost local visitation to Hanauma Bay, the city created a pilot program to give kamaaina entry into the site without reservations.

The city started requiring reservations at the popular tourist destination back in April.

Under the two-week pilot program, Hawaii residents interested in visiting Hanauma Bay must show a valid photo identification to prove their residency.

The program will launch on Wednesday and will be offered through Aug. 7.

Officials said the purpose of this pilot program is to see if the city can manage more people going to the bay while also preserving the marine environment.

Following the program, the city will use the data to adjust entry practices and continue system improvements.

During the program, city officials expect larger crowds and ask visitors to consider alternate forms of transportation as there are only about 280 parking stall available.

Hanauma Bay is closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Out-of-state visitors must still make online reservations.

